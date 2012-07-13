WASHINGTON, July 12 Timothy Geithner, while serving as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 2008, pressed British regulators to reform the way they calculated a global benchmark called the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Geithner made six recommendations to the head of the Bank of England, which included eliminating incentives that could encourage banks to manipulate the rate and to establish a "credible reporting procedure", the Post said, citing an e-mail it obtained.

"We would welcome a chance to discuss these and would be grateful if you would give us some sense of what changes are possible," Geithner, now U.S. Treasury secretary, wrote.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York had no comment.

Last month, London-based Barclays admitted it schemed to manipulate Libor during the financial crisis. The bank's chief executive has asserted that regulators knew about its activities but did not do much to stop them.

Pressure is growing on Geithner and U.S. regulators to explain what they knew.

A group of Democratic U.S. senators pressured Attorney General Eric Holder and financial regulators on Thursday to step up investigations into whether global banks manipulated benchmark interest rates.

Barclays, which paid fines of $453 million in a settlement with U.S. and U.K. officials, is the only bank so far to admit any wrongdoing, but more than a dozen others are under investigation.