LONDON Jan 10 Royal Bank of Scotland is
considering whether two senior executives should leave as it
nears a deal with regulators over its role in a global interest
rate rigging scandal, a source familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
John Hourican, head of RBS's investment bank and Peter
Nielsen, head of markets at the part-nationalised British bank,
could be asked to quit at the same time as a settlement over
alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate
(Libor) and other benchmark rates, said the source, who declined
to be named.
There was no suggestion during the investigation that either
of the bankers had any knowledge of wrongdoing, the source said,
adding that no decision had been taken by the bank as to whether
to ask them to leave.
Hourican and Nielsen were not available for comment. RBS
declined comment.
RBS is expected to face fines greater than the $450 million
paid by rival Barclays over rigging of Libor and other
benchmark interest rates used to price trillions of dollars of
financial instruments.
Britain's financial regulator, the Financial Services
Authority, is keen that more individuals are seen to be held
accountable for RBS's role in the affair than the handful of
relatively junior traders who have so far been dismissed, the
source said.
Barclays' three most senior executives, including Chief
Executive Bob Diamond, were forced to leave the bank following
its settlement last June.
However, sources have told Reuters that RBS is confident the
position of its Chief Executive Stephen Hester is not in danger.
The source said a settlement may be reached as early as the
week starting Jan. 21. The Financial Services Authority is
nearly ready to make public sanctions it will take against RBS
and is waiting for U.S. regulators to complete their
investigations.
RBS, which is 81 percent owned by the UK taxpayer following
a government bailout, is desperate to draw a line under the
episode in order to focus on its long-term recovery plan.