By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, July 15 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman has launched a probe into possible manipulation of
the Libor benchmark international lending rates by global banks,
his spokesman said on Sunday.
Schneiderman, along with Connecticut's Attorney General
George Jepsen started the investigation six months ago into the
possible rigging of Libor, the London interbank offered rate,
New York Attorney General spokesman James Freedland told
Reuters.
Libor is compiled from estimates by big banks of how much
they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other. It is
used for $550 trillion of interest rate derivatives contracts
and influences rates on many lending transactions, including
mortgages, student loans and credit cards.
"Working together, the New York and Connecticut attorneys
general have been looking into these issues for over six months,
and will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead,"
Freedland said.
Jepsen's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a call
and an email for comment.
Barclays Plc, the bank at the center of the Libor
scandal, was fined a record $450 million last month by U.S. and
British authorities for manipulating the rate, but the deal does
not shield Barclays employees from criminal prosecution.
The U.S. Justice Department is also building criminal cases
against several financial institutions and their employees
related to the manipulation of interest rates, The New York
Times reported on Saturday.
The Times said cities, states and municipalities in the
United States were trying to determine whether they suffered
loses due to rate manipulation and some had filed suit.
Given the broad scope of the Libor case and the number of
institutions thought to be involved, the investigations could
provide authorities with a "signature moment" to hold big banks
accountable for misdeeds during the financial crisis, which hit
global markets from late 2007, the newspaper said.
The investigation is unusually complex, could continue for
years and end in settlements rather than indictments, the Times
said, citing officials close to the case.
Separately, Bloomberg reported that Barclays traders
involved in allegedly manipulating Libor rates between 2005 and
2007 could face possible U.S. charges before the Labor Day
holiday in September. The agency had cited a person familiar
with the Justice Department investigation.
A spokeswoman for the Justice Department declined to
comment to Bloomberg. Both Justice department and Barclays could
not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside
regular U.S. and UK business hours.
STATES JUMP IN
The New York Attorney General has powerful tools in his
legal arsenal including the state securities fraud statute known
as the Martin Act. That law allows authorities to establish
financial fraud without proving intent to defraud. The AG can
bring both civil and criminal cases.
States can also make the case that rate rigging harmed state
finances by lowering returns on financial contracts with banks,
such as interest rate swaps which help small governments manage
the cost of their debt. If Libor is artificially lowered, the
state receives smaller payments.
Barclays will pull out of the rate-setting panel for
interbank lending in the United Arab Emirates because of its
involvement in the Libor scandal in that country, industry
sources told Reuters on Sunday.