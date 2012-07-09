LONDON, July 9 Paul Tucker, deputy governor of
the Bank of England, faced a grilling by British lawmakers on
Monday as part of a probe into the Libor interest rate rigging
scandal at Barclays.
Following are comments from Tucker from the hearing in
parliament's Treasury Select Committee:
WAS DIAMOND RIGHT TO RESIGN?
"There was great concern that trust has to be re-established
in banking.
"I would have wanted the regulators and the Bank to make
clear to the Barclays board that as the institution that was in
the spotlight and found responsible for the terrible practice
that they needed to take decisive action to start the process of
cleaning it up.
"The events of the last two weeks show that absolutely
decisive action was needed to start a new chapter. What has been
revealed has come as a deep shock."
ON CONCERNS ABOUT BARCLAYS' FUNDING IN OCT 2008
"We were not in the position of thinking Barclays was
doomed. Had we thought that, we the Bank would have given very
strong advice to the government that it wasn't safe for
Barclays not to take capital from the government, but it was a
hard call and there was anxiety.
"This wasn't a call for me to get to the bottom of
something. It wasn't a call about analysing what's going on in
the market. The purpose of the call (was to say) 'people in the
market are talking about you, they're talking to everybody about
you, including people in Whitehall. There's concern about you.
Just make sure that the day-to-day funding operations of your
bank don't tip you over the cliff'."
ON WHETHER HE WAS AWARE OF LIBOR MANIPULATION
"We were not aware of it, other than what is starting to
come out in these investigations. We didn't have any knowledge,
I didn't have any knowledge.
"This was a cesspit."
ON WHETHER HE SAW EVIDENCE OF FALSE LIBOR SUBMISSIONS
"I didn't see any evidence of lowballing at the time.
"We thought it was a malfunctioning market not a dishonest
market."
ON MARKET CONDITIONS IN LATE 2008
"We were throughout this period focused on how to get
through December into January ... we were also very worried that
further mortgage banks might fail and run out of money."
ON WHETHER HE RECORDED OCT 2008 CONVERSATION WITH BOB
DIAMOND
"The conversation with Bob Diamond was not a conversation I
made a note of. Sitting here I greatly wish I had taken a note
of it."
DID JEREMY HEYWOOD OR ANYONE LEAN ON YOU TO ASK BARCLAYS TO
LOWER LIBOR RATES?
"Absolutely not."
ON WHETHER HE COULD HAVE BEEN MISINTERPRETED
"It was not remotely in my mind during this conversation
that I could be misinterpreted by Bob Diamond on anybody else."
ON WHETHER IT WAS WRONG FOR BARCLAYS TO MISINTERPRET HIS
COMMENTS
"I think it was. As I understand he didn't intend to take it
that way ... I don't think Bob Diamond did misunderstand. The
reason for mentioning Whitehall is everyone was talking about
this now. The market must be talking to Whitehall."
ON MOTIVATION FOR TALKING TO BOB DIAMOND
"This isn't about Libor. It's about the conduct of their
Treasury desk in the money markets apparently paying higher
rates of interest. Money markets desks can send out distress
flags."
ON WHETHER HE KNEW OF SUSPICIONS OF LIBOR RIGGING THE YEAR
BEFORE
"We were not aware of allegations of dishonesty. I was not
aware of that. I think that what was being said we understood to
mean 'these money markets are not working, they are
dysfunctional'."
ON CONCERNS ABOUT HIGH BARCLAYS' FUNDING COST
"I mailed him (Diamond) earlier about that to say you've
used the CGS (credit guarantee scheme), you've paid 140 basis
points over gilts... That's a lot. That struck me as quite a
lot."
ON STATE OF LIBOR MARKETS AT THAT TIME
"Markets had dried up. For months there had been periods
where sometimes it would be based on judgments of where they
would be able to borrow rather than transactions."
ON FUTURE OF LIBOR AND SECURITIES REGULATION
"We did not realise that every shred of its credibility was
going to be torn up.
"Probably a quarter of a century too late, London is going
to get a securities and market regulator for the first time."
ON BANKING REFORM AND BANKERS' PAY
"We've got to get to the point where Treasury departments
are not profit centres. I don't think bankers should wait for
findings from regulators or this committee they should get on
and do it.
"Extending the scope of criminal sanctions is important.
Something else that needs to be looked at is incentives.
"There is an issue of the structure and pay for more junior
people on the desks as well. It has been too easy to get rich
quick.
"The split between retail banking and commercial banking
needs to proceed."
ON WHETHER DIAMOND WAS WHISTLEBLOWING ON BAD LIBOR
SUBMISSIONS
"I did not understand this conversation in any way as Mr
Diamond telling me in any way about dishonesty or cheating."
ARE YOU RESPONSIBLE FOR THE EFFECTIVENESS OF LIBOR?
"We didn't see ourselves as being responsible for its
effectiveness whatsoever. We used it as an indicator of the
things that I have described. We didn't take any responsibility
for Libor, we were not a regulatory body."
ON WHETHER BANKS COLLUDED IN FIXING LIBOR
"Such collusion would never have occurred to me until the
revelations of the last few weeks."
ON LACK OF ACTION FROM COMPLIANCE STAFF
"What I'm surprised about is that the compliance people and
the supervisors on the dealing floor didn't escalate this
upwards."
ON CONCERNS OVER LIBOR
"We were worried about the credibility of Libor as a piece
of global financial infrastructure in the spring of 2008."