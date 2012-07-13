ZURICH, July 13 UBS said on
Friday it had not given guidance to brokerage analysts on
possible fines the Swiss lender could pay to settle allegations
it had manipulated a key interest rate.
Morgan Stanley had said on Thursday that a UBS executive had
suggested it did not appear to face "material" fines over the
global rate-rigging scandal, but on Friday the U.S. bank put out
a second note to say it was not UBS policy to comment on
litigation.
"UBS confirms that it did not make any comments on the
materiality of any potential Libor settlement," a spokesman for
the Swiss bank said, referring to the benchmark London Interbank
Offered Rate at the heart of global investigations.
Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis wrote on Friday: "It
is UBS policy not to make any statements on outstanding
litigation other than what it publishes in its financial
statements. We want to ensure investors note this."
The speed with which both Morgan Stanley and UBS addressed
the issue highlighted its sensitivity after British lender
Barclays agreed to pay fines of $450 million to U.S.
and British authorities to settle last month.
In the note on Thursday, Morgan Stanley estimated that 11
global banks linked to the Libor scandal could face $14 billion
in regulatory and legal settlement costs through 2014.