LONDON Jan 13 Royal Bank of Scotland
and Barclays may have to pay some of the biggest bills
from an estimated $52 billion in fines and other litigation
costs facing Europe's banks in the next two years, Morgan
Stanley analysts said.
U.S. and European banks have paid $230 billion in litigation
costs since 2009 and could pay out another $70 billion by the
end of 2016, mostly from the 20 largest European banks, they
said in a research note on Tuesday.
European banks have paid out about $104 billion so far and
the $52 billion they still have to pay, much of it related to
foreign exchange trading and U.S. mortgage mis-selling, could
restrain how much they pay in dividends, the analysts said.
The fines and compensation in the last five years are
related to practices that include alleged manipulation of
benchmark interest rates and mis-selling of mortgages in the
United States and insurance in Britain.
Regulators fined six banks $4.3 billion in November after
traders tried to manipulate foreign exchange markets.
"FX settlements underscore (the) need to prove culture and
business models are transformed before returns and payouts can
rise," analyst Huw van Steenis said in a note.
RBS, majority owned by the UK government, will have to pay
another $10.6 billion on top of the $12.6 billion already paid
or provisioned for, Morgan Stanley estimated.
The analysts predicted Barclays could have to pay another
$8.3 billion, HSBC $7.7 billion, Lloyds $6.1
billion and Germany's Deutsche Bank $5.1 billion.
They estimated that future litigation costs for European
banks would include $7.5 billion related to alleged foreign
exchange rigging, $6.5 billion from interest rate benchmarks
Libor and Euribor and $9.4 billion related to U.S. mortgages.
U.S. banks are more advanced in their litigation payouts,
the analysts said. Five major U.S. banks have paid out $128
billion and are forecast to incur another $18 billion.
JPMorgan analysts this week also said British banks faced
additional litigation provisions. They forecast the big four
banks faced 15.1 billion pounds ($22.8 billion) of extra
provisions for litigation in the next two years, to add to 11.6
billion pounds of reserves they already have set aside for such
payouts.
($1 = 0.6615 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater. Editing by Jane Merriman)