MILAN Oct 8 Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Wednesday net inflows at its Banca Mediolanum unit stood at 203 million euros($257.38 million) in September.

In a statement, Mediolanum said inflows in the first nine months of the year totalled 2.976 billion euros compared with 1.77 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 0.7887 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Susan Thomas)