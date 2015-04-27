WARSAW, April 27 Bank Millennium
reported an almost 4-percent rise of its first-quarter net
profit year on year, as lower tax and higher commisions helped
it to offset the negative impact of lower interest rates.
The Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, the
first Polish lender to present its results for the January-March
period, showed a bottom line of 163 million zlotys ($43.92
million), compared to 148 million seen in a Reuters poll.
The result was better than analysts' expectations, because
the bank increased its commisions and paid a tax that was lower
than a year earlier. The results were also improved by higher
valuation of financial assets.
($1 = 3.7113 zlotys)
