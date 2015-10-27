Oct 26 New York's banking regulator said on
Monday its acting head had resigned, amid what the Wall Street
Journal said was a dispute with Governor Andrew Cuomo's
administration over the regulator's independence.
Anthony Albanese, acting superintendent of the Department of
Financial Services (DFS), and chief spokesman Matthew Anderson
both have resigned, the DFS said.
Tensions have been growing between DFS and the Cuomo
administration following the exit of Albanese's predecessor,
Benjamin Lawsky, who left the agency in June to start his own
legal and consulting firm, the Wall Street Journal reported
earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1XuRMwu).
According to the report, Cuomo's assistant secretary for
financial services has instructed the department that he or the
governor's office must approve any subpoenas the regulator
intends to issue.
The paper said that in recent months Albanese had resisted
the order from the governor's office.
While the departures of Albanese and Anderson had long been
a possibility and were not explicit acts of protest, the turmoil
between DFS and the governor's office made their decisions
easier, the report said.
"This was always intended to be a temporary position to help
smooth the transition process," Albanese said in an emailed
statement on Monday.
Dani Lever, spokeswoman for Cuomo, said: "As was widely
reported, when the prior superintendent left, his deputy, Mr.
Albanese, agreed to stay for a short time to assist with the
transition, with the understanding that a permanent replacement
would then be appointed."
