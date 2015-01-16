LONDON Jan 16 London and Wall Street bankers
look set to get slightly lower bonuses for 2014 than the year
before, based on pay details released this week by big U.S.
banks and expectations in the industry.
Goldman Sachs said on Friday its staff were paid
$12.69 billion in compensation and benefits for 2014, up 0.6
percent on 2013. That equated to an average of $373,000 for its
34,000 employees, down 2.6 percent after it added staff in the
year.
JPMorgan said pay in its corporate and investment
bank (CIB) for 2014 fell 4 percent from 2013. It reduced staff
during the year, so average pay for the 51,129 CIB staff was
$204,000, down 1.5 percent on the year.
Citigroup is expected to reduce the bonus pool for
traders by about 5-10 per cent and its advisory bankers can
expect a modest increase, a person familiar with the matter
said. The bank, which told staff their awards on Friday, did not
break out pay for its investment bank in its results.
Bank of America said its total personnel costs fell
2.7 percent last year from 2013 but did not break out pay for
investment banking.
Industry sources said the pattern for bonuses was likely to
reflect the performance of businesses: bond traders will see
bonuses fall by up to 10 percent, pay for M&A advisors and
capital markets bankers has generally gone up, and bonuses in
equities are near flat.
Emolument, a salary benchmarking site, said bonuses for
advisory and origination staff in London could jump by 25
percent on average, payouts in equities would dip by between 3
and 5 percent and in fixed income, currencies and commodities
(FICC) bonuses would fall by 5 to 7 percent. Its estimates were
based on data from 360 front office bankers working in London.
At JPMorgan, ranked the number one investment bank, 2014
FICC revenues were down 13 percent on the year, investment bank
division fees were up 4 percent and equities revenues were up 1
percent.
Sources said some banks were likely to have scaled back
bonuses after a weak performance in December hurt fourth-quarter
profits.
Bonuses are typically awarded when banks release full-year
results or shortly thereafter. European banks, including
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse
and UBS, typically pay less than their U.S.
rivals and report results between late January and early March.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)