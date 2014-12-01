WARSAW Dec 1 Poland's largest bank PKO BP
would find it a challenge to maintain net profit in
2015 at the same level as this year due to lower interest rates
and high competition, a Polish daily on Monday reported the
bank's chief executive as saying.
Zbigniew Jagiello also told the Rzeczpospolita daily that
the profits of the entire banking sector were likely to fall
next year from the 2014 level, but the combined result would not
be bad.
"It is a challenge for us, but we are planning further
strategic steps that can help us achieve it," he said when asked
if maintaining net profit next year at the same level as in 2014
would be a base scenario or a challenge.
He said PKO plans to close the process of selecting a
insurance partner after assessing the results of new regulation
on banking and insurance services that comes into force from the
start of April next year.
"It will become visible how it impacts the market ... in the
second quarter," Jagiello said. "We want to enter co-operation
with an insurance partner for a long period of time, 10-15
years, so we must take this decision based on actual market
conditions."
