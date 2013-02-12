HELSINKI Feb 12 Banking supervision rules in Europe are likely to become more uniform over time even if there is more than one supervisor, the head of the European Banking Federation (EBF) said on Tuesday.

Christian Clausen, president of the EBF and also chief executive of Nordea, said rules should become more harmonious over time, even with decisions such as Sweden's to remain outside the European Central Bank's supervision of banks.

"Our wish is to see convergence, in rules and in enforcement of rules ... and ECB supervision over some years," Clausen told journalists on the sidelines of a banking regulation conference in Helsinki.

"Even if some countries stay out (of the single supervisory mechanism), we will still have convergence," he added.

Clausen also said the risk picture in Europe had changed dramatically and that first steps to returning to economic growth had been taken. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David Holmes)