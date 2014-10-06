* CEO Gupta says banking rules threaten Asian growth
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (IFR) - As Asian countries roll out Basel
III frameworks for their banks, the CEO of Singapore's biggest
lender has warned that the more stringent bank capital rules for
the region's already well-capitalised lenders may hurt economic
growth in the region.
"Asia's banking system is already strong as (banks)
generally emerged unscathed from the global financial crisis. If
the new rules try to make it super strong, what gives is the
capacity of the banks to provide credit," said Piyush Gupta, CEO
at DBS.
Gupta's warning comes amid mounting frustration among Asian
bankers that the third version of the Basel framework is a poor
fit for the region's fast-growing emerging markets. In
particular, critics argue that high risk weightings for
emerging-market lending mean that Basel III is pushing up the
cost of capital for Asian banks unnecessarily, ignoring actual
default rates and the fact that many banks in the region already
enjoy significant state support.
The Asian Development Bank expects developing Asia to expand
6.2% this year and 6.4% next year, much higher than growth rates
in Europe and the US. Loan growth in the region's still
developing banking system has historically trended above nominal
GDP, putting Asian lenders under pressure to expand loan books
at a time when many also need to boost their regulatory capital
ratios.
"The regulatory regime leans heavily towards the stability
agenda and the growth path of Asia will definitely be
compromised," Gupta said.
Asian banks will need to raise US$250bn of capital come 2017
to meet Tier 1 capital requirements, assuming a conservative
loan growth rate of 10.2%, according to a joint report from Hong
Kong-based think tank Fung Global Institute and Singapore-based
Stamford Advisory. The largest capital gap, of US$100bn, is in
India, where the economy is expected to grow 5.6% this year and
a further 6.5% in each of 2015 and 2016 in real terms, according
to Fitch Ratings.
As a consequence, Asian countries may face higher risks of
slower economic growth due to constrained bank lending, said Ng
Ngai Kin, managing director at Stamford Advisory.
"We should be cognisant that Basel III rules changes could
have unintended repercussions on sectors and assets critical to
Asia's growth, such as lending to SMEs, infrastructure projects
and trade finance," he said.
'WRONG MEDICINE'
Using DBS as an example, Gupta believes Asian banks are much
better capitalised and take more conservative approaches to
building their balance sheets than their Western peers.
"Asia went into the economic crisis from a different
position than their Western counterparts. The fundamental
differences were two: our capital levels were much stronger and
had been so ever since the 1997 crisis, and the securitised
markets and large off-balance sheet transactions did not exist
in our part of the world," he told IFR.
"Much of the medicine that is being created globally is more
suitable to Western (banks), but is just the wrong medicine for
the wrong patients in Asia," he said.
While a conservative lending strategy helped Asian lenders
weather the last financial crisis, a similarly conservative
approach to capital requirements threatens to put them at a
disadvantage relative to global peers.
Generally, Asian banks have much higher ratios of
risk-weighted assets, at over 40% of their total assets,
compared to around 20% for European banks, according to the
Fung/Stamford research, which puts the ratio for DBS among the
highest at 60%.
Capital adequacy rules require banks to maintain a
percentage of their RWAs as regulatory capital, so a higher
RWA-to-total assets ratio means a bank must set aside more
resources or cut its lending to maintain the same capital
adequacy score.
RISK WEIGHTINGS
As at the end of June, Deutsche Bank had a RWA-to-total
assets ratio of 24% versus ICBC's 58.4%, according to regulatory
filings.
Asian banks typically lend in countries with low sovereign
ratings, accumulating assets that carry high risk weightings
under the standard application of Basel III rules.
They have also been slower than global peers to use internal
risk ratings to calculate RWAs based on their own experiences, a
move that will reduce risk weightings and improve capital
ratios, experts say.
Doing so, however, would require significant investment in
technology and risk management, as well as the sign-off of local
regulators still taking time to understand the Basel
requirements. China's banking regulator only recently allowed
the country's biggest lenders to use internal models.
High capital charges on minority investments also make it
harder for banks like DBS to expand in Asia, where regulators
are reluctant to allow foreign ownership in their banking
systems. DBS abandoned a US$6.5bn bid for Indonesia's Bank
Danamon last year after winning approval for a stake of only
40%, while many global banks sold their stakes in China's
state-run lenders in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
"There should be optimal capital for each bank. Too much
capital on banks' balance sheets could slow down economic
growth," said Sumit Agarwal, Low Tuck Kwong Professor at the
business school of National University of Singapore, who spent
six years as senior financial economist at the Federal Reserve
Bank of Chicago.
ASIAN VOICE
As European and US bank regulators primarily drafted Basel
III rules, Asian counterparts need to have a larger presence in
the decision making, Gupta said.
"We need to have a stronger Asian voice in the Basel
committee," he said. "Most of the agenda has been dominated by
EU and supplemented by the US. Noticeably absent are large Asian
countries, including China and Japan. We don't have a local
think tank or point of view that we can go to and make our own
case. That is something that needs to change."
European and US bank regulators have more power in the Basel
committee and, therefore, they managed to get more carve-outs
for their banks, according to Agarwal.
"Among the Asian regulators, only Japan has some say, but
because of its economic malaise, its power has been declining,"
said Agarwal. "Whether a jurisdiction gets away with special
deviation from Basel III rules depends on how much power its
regulator has on the Basel committee."
