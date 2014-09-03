By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 3
LONDON, Sept 3 Financial industry regulators
need better coordination in the event of a big multinational
financial institution failing or breaching compliance rules, the
world's top supervisory bodies have concluded in a survey.
Arrangements for handling failures of diverse financial
groups are inadequate according to the survey by the Joint Forum
which comprises the Basel Committee of global banking
supervisors, the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) and the International Association of
Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).
The remit of the three bodies cover the bulk of global
capital markets and all main financial centres.
The crisis of 2007-2009 showed the need for closer
cooperation among national supervisors who oversee different
parts of global financial groups in order to take speedy action
and avert taxpayer bailouts and the survey looked at whether
supervisors could work together if such a financial conglomerate
got into trouble.
Conglomerates combine two or more activities like asset
management, banking, insurance and broking, all of which have
very different supervisory requirements, making it harder to
spot risks than at a single activity firm like a bank.
But the Joint Forum said that some countries still do not
have specific arrangements in place to deal with such
conglomerates or to coordinate supervisory agreements with other
jurisdictions.
14 countries were covered by the survey -- Australia,
Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the
Netherlands, South Africa, Korea, Spain, Britain and the United
States.
"Gaps also exist in the coordination of on-site and off-site
supervision with other domestic or international supervisors,
and in arrangements or processes for taking enforcement actions
with other domestic or international authorities," the survey
report said.
"There appears to be insufficient specific mechanisms for
supervisory cooperation and coordination in periods of
crisis/stress, thereby possibly hindering effective intervention
in times of crisis," the report added.
Joint Forum chairman and senior German regulator Thomas
Schmitz-Lippert said implementation of agreed principles on
coordinating supervision is critical and will continue to be
monitored.
