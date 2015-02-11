* National authorities must deal with any wayward bank in
2015
* Resolution board to eye bridge financing options
(Adds quotes, detail, context)
By Jonathan Gould
BONN, Germany, Feb 11 Greece alone would be
responsible for winding down any problem bank this year and
cannot count on help from other European bank resolution funds,
the head of Germany's financial watchdog, soon to lead the EU's
bank resolution authority, said on Wednesday.
"For everything up to Dec. 31, the Greek national resolution
authority is responsible," Elke Koenig told a journalist
briefing at supervisor Bafin's headquarters.
Tensions remain high as Greece, the EU and the ECB wrestle
over how deal with the Mediterranean country's massive debt.
"If talks should fail and it came to uncontrolled movements
in Greece, national supervisory authorities would be in charge,"
said Koenig, who takes up her new post as head of the EU Single
Resolution Board on March 1 and aims to have the organisation
fully operational by Jan. 1 next year.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis headed for a
showdown with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday after his
new leftist-led government won a parliamentary confidence vote
for its refusal to extend an international bailout.
ID:nL5N0VL34G]
The European Central Bank took over supervision of the euro
area's biggest banks in November, including the four largest
lenders in Greece. The remainder fall under the responsibility
of national supervisors.
The ECB will work hand in hand with the Single Resolution
Board, which is tasked with deciding when to wind down failing
banks and making sure this can be done without jeopardising
financial stability and at minimal cost to taxpayers.
The board will ensure resolution plans are in place and will
have a fund at its disposal for winding down wayward banks -
paid for by the banks themselves - which is expected to rise
gradually to 55 billion euros ($62 billion) by 2023.
"The ship is pretty empty," Koenig said of the funding the
authority will initially have at its disposal.
Koenig and her SRB colleagues will be looking closely this
year at how to raise bridge financing while the fund builds,
including tapping the capital markets or Europe's ESM bailout
fund, she said.
The Brussels-based SRB is expected to have 100-120 employees
by the end of this year, rising to 250-300 by the end of 2016,
she added.
($1 = 0.8844 euros)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; editing by Thomas
Atkins)