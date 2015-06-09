By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, June 9
WASHINGTON, June 9 The top U.S. derivative
markets regulator on Tuesday launched a plan to close a loophole
Wall Street banks may have used to duck new trading rules by
shifting business abroad.
Under the plan, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
would make U.S. banks' derivatives operations comply with its
rules for uncleared swaps, even if the units are located abroad.
CFTC Chairman Tim Massad said his plan was a good way to
deal with a shift of such operations abroad to units that are
not guaranteed by their parent companies in a bid to avoid tough
new U.S. regulations.
These foreign units could pose a risk to the U.S. economy,
even if they are not explicitly guaranteed by the parent
company, Massad said.
"I asked our staff to look into these issues, and we looked
at the practices of several (banks) in this area. I believe the
... approach I am proposing today is a good way to address this
issue," Massad said in a speech in London of his plan, which
still needs to be adopted by other members of the four-strong
commission.
Since at least early last year the agency, which regulates
swaps and futures, has been studying whether its rules on safety
margins for uncleared swaps should apply abroad.
Under Massad's plan, a bank would need to comply with the
U.S. rules if the unit was consolidated into the financial
statements of the U.S. parent company, regardless of whether or
not there was an explicit guarantee.
The $630 trillion global swaps market, which was largely
unregulated before the 2007-09 financial crisis, is dominated by
large Wall Street banks such as Bank of America,
Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Andrew Hay)