LONDON, March 26 Britain's financial watchdog
has fined Santander UK 12.4 million pounds ($20.5
million) for "serious failings" in the way it offered financial
advice two years ago.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday
there was a "significant risk" that the British arm of Spanish
bank Santander gave unsuitable advice to customers and its
approach to investors' risk appetites was inadequate.
The FCA said Santander UK needs to offer redress to affected
customers, although it said any payments are likely to be
minimal as stock markets had risen since most investments were
taken out.
($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds)
