Reuters Market Eye - Bank shares were trading lower on profit-taking. The BSE banking index has gained nearly 57 percent this year as of Thursday's close .

Profit-taking was seen tied to the squaring of books at the end of the year.

ICICI Bank (ICBK.BO) and HDFC Bank (HDFC.BO) were down 0.16 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

State Bank of India falls 0.5 percent. Shares of SBI have gained 45.5 percent this year.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)