A labourer works on the sign of a bank building in Ahmedabad November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Banking shares rose after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points, while keeping the cash reserve ratio (CRR) unchanged.

(Read main story, RBI cuts repo rate, click here)

NSE Bank Nifty, the main banking index, reversed losses and rose as much as 1.81 percent after the rate decision. It was trading 0.78 percent down ahead of the announcement.

(For experts' views on RBI's move to slash repo rate, click here)

"Fifty basis points cut is above expectations and should help in improving net interest margins, and reduce NPA possibilities at banks," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MD & CEO, Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd.

(For highlights of RBI's rate move, click here)

"Open market operations and CRR cuts would definitely be there, but outside the purview of policy. RBI wants to delink liquidity enhancement measures from the policy," Bandyopadhyay added.

Shares in State Bank of India (SBI.NS) were trading up 1.12 percent at 2,288.95 rupees. Private lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) was up 0.9 percent at 882 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra & Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)