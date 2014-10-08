ZURICH Oct 8 Switzerland's Swiss Re
expanded its pool of investments in Africa with a minority stake
in Kenya-based insurance group Apollo Investments Limited, a
spokeswoman for the reinsurer said on Wednesday.
Swiss Re already has stakes in insurance companies in
Tunisia and Morocco, and industry observers see Africa, with its
low insurance penetration, as a potential growth market for the
future.
"This is a financial investment into an area, sub Saharan
Africa, which is a focus area for us in our high growth markets
strategy and where we expect to generate attractive and
financial risk adjusted returns," a spokeswoman for Swiss Re
said.
Swiss Re did not disclose the price of the deal, but said it
would take a 26.9 percent minority stake in Apollo, which also
has operations in Uganda and Tanzania.
The reinsurer will have the right to a seat on the company's
board but it will not be involved in daily management or
operations.
Private equity firm LeapFrog Investments, who sold the stake
to Swiss Re, was the first to announce the deal on Wednesday.
