Global Economy Weekahead - Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
WASHINGTON Taiwan Business Bank (2834.TW) has won approval from the U.S. Federal Reserve to establish a state-licensed branch in New York, the Fed said on Thursday.
TBB, which has consolidated assets of approximately $45 billion, is a subsidiary of Bank of Taiwan, the largest bank in Taiwan that is wholly owned by the East Asian island's ministry of finance.
It operates a state-licensed branch in Los Angeles and also has branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Brisbane, the Fed said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting on Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.