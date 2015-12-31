WASHINGTON Taiwan Business Bank (2834.TW) has won approval from the U.S. Federal Reserve to establish a state-licensed branch in New York, the Fed said on Thursday.

TBB, which has consolidated assets of approximately $45 billion, is a subsidiary of Bank of Taiwan, the largest bank in Taiwan that is wholly owned by the East Asian island's ministry of finance.

It operates a state-licensed branch in Los Angeles and also has branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Brisbane, the Fed said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)