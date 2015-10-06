LONDON Oct 6 Payments made with debit and
credit cards and other non-cash methods jumped 9 percent last
year to 390 billion transactions, according to a study published
on Tuesday.
The 2015 World Payments Report gave an estimate for
transactions last year and detailed numbers for the year before.
It showed people in Finland made an average of 450 non-cash
payments in 2013, more than any other nationality, thanks to
innovations in payments system, and a strong economy and private
spending. Its cold winters also encourage the use of e-commerce.
The report said people in the United States were next most
active, making 390 non-cash transactions on average in 2013,
followed by the inhabitants of the Netherlands, Australia,
Denmark, South Korea and Sweden.
Payments by cards, direct debits and credit transfers are
booming as people turn to mobile banking, contactless cards and
other innovations rather than cash.
The report, a joint venture between Capgemini and Royal Bank
of Scotland, said further advances could come from
blockchain technology -- a growing, decentralised database that
allows secure digital transfers.
"Blockchain has the potential, in a simple way, to disrupt a
lot of the payment infrastructure and the way we conduct
business," said Teresa Connors, head of client engagement of
payment services at RBS, saying the architecture could offer
security, an audit trail, transparency and speed.
The World Payments Report estimated 390 billion non-cash
payment transactions were made last year, up 9 percent from 2013
and up 45 percent from 2009.
China's population made fewer than 50 non-cash transactions
per person on average in 2013, but that was up 37 percent from
the year before. China's growth is being driven by a rising
penetration of mobile phones in smaller towns and steps by
authorities to accelerate the roll-out of point-of-sale
equipment to merchants as well as opening the domestic card
payments market to competition.
While card payments rise, the decline of cheques looks set
to continue.
Cheque transactions fell 11 percent in 2013 from the year
before and accounted for 4 percent of non-cash payments in
Europe and 13 percent in North America, down from 7 percent and
22 percent, respectively, in 2009.
The report forecast fewer than 5 billion cheques would be
written in 2025, compared with about 25 billion in 2013.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)