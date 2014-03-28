* Bailed out lenders become market favourites

* Bankers warn of shift in political will to apply bail-in

* Danish, Cyprus examples deter other European countries

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - The frantic chase for yield is driving European investors into unsecured bonds from the riskiest banks, even though the potential of a bail-in could leave them holding nothing.

Until recently, it was widely believed that the early introduction of bail-in, two years ahead of schedule, would kill off the appetite for bank debt - and make it hard for weaker lenders to fund themselves.

But bailed-out lenders have become market darlings instead, as investors appear to play down the possibility of getting stuck holding worthless paper by a government-imposed bail-in.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) and Piraeus Bank were two of the most sought-after European financial deals in the past fortnight, attracting more than 6bn of orders between them.

"I don't think investors are really thinking about the threat of bail-in when they are buying credits like MPS and Piraeus," said Robert Montague, a senior investment analyst at ECM Asset Management.

"No country wants to be the poster child for bail-in," he told IFR.

"When you look at the situation with HAA in Austria, most people believe the financial sector is still too fragile for a government to impose losses on bondholders."

But other market observers believe the Austria situation is unique, due to government guarantees behind HAA's senior debt, and think it more likely that the next situation will be more like Denmark or Cyprus, where senior bondholders were bailed in - or wiped out.

"Up until now European politicians were reluctant to apply bail-in to their banks because it would be deemed a specific national problem," said Simon McGeary, head of the new products group at Citigroup.

"But they now have the pan-European cover of the Recovery and Resolution Directive."

SHARE THE BURDEN

Some believe the risk has increased due to political pressure to apply a bail-in and ensure that shareholders and taxpayers are not the only ones who bear the cost of saving a failed bank.

At the same time, though, regulators are already preparing banks for the Europe-wide asset quality review and stress tests that take place later this year.

A number of weaker credits have been forced to raise equity to plug capital holes.

"Greek, Austrian and Italian banks have all been raising equity and have been going through their own national pre-stress tests," said McGeary.

"This should reduce the number of potentially non-viable banks."

Bond investors appear to be encouraged, for instance, that equity raises from Piraeus and MPS will improve the likelihood of getting their money back.

"Investors are looking for yield and now that we are seeing equity flowing into Italian banks they are thinking that there is less of a risk of bail-in as a result of the AQR," said Dierk Brandenburg, a senior bank credit analyst at Fidelity.

But while additional equity clearly protects bondholders, peripheral lenders like MPS and AIB continue to post losses.

Even so, MPS managed to sell 1bn of five-year debt, as investors appeared to gloss over the inescapable fact that the Italian bank is struggling - and has twice before been on the verge of collapse.

"Although I think that a reasonable amount of bail-in risk is already priced in, there will inevitably be some impact when the market faces it for real," said Citigroup's McGeary. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie)