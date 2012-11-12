FRANKFURT Nov 12 The new banking regulations
which see higher capital buffers for banks have to be put into
force globally to ensure their success, Bundesbank board member
Andreas Dombret said on Monday, adding he believes the United
States will play along.
U.S. banking regulators do not expect proposed rules
requiring financial institutions to hold more capital to take
effect on Jan. 1, as regulators work through a flood of industry
comments on the proposals.
Regulators have received more than 2,000 comment letters
since the rules were proposed in June to implement the
international agreement on bank capital known as Basel III.
The agreement is considered one of the most critical reform
efforts to make sure the global banking system is more resilient
in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
"I am still confident that the United States will
participate in Basel III, I have not received any indications of
anything else," Dombret told a news conference, and added it was
indispensable that it comes into force globally to ensure a
level playing field.
