UAE's Union National Bank Q1 2017 profit flat, beats estimates
ABU DHABI, April 12 Union National Bank , 50 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Wednesday reported flat first quarter profit, but beat analysts forecasts.
MADRID, July 25 Spain's Bankinter, which sources have said was vying to buy the BSI private banking unit of Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali, is not interested in a Swiss banking acquisition, Chief Financial Officer Gloria Ortiz said.
Without naming BSI but referring to rumours of a Swiss private banking acquisition, Ortiz said there was "no interest whatsoever there".
"The process is over now," she told analysts on a conference call after the bank published first half results.
Bankinter was in a consortium with U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management which was looking at BSI, sources have previously told Reuters.
