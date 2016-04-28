(Adds background, detail)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Bankinter has started marketing an
inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond, becoming the first second tier
bank to attempt the sale of a deeply subordinated bond since a
brutal sell-off early this year.
While UBI Banca successfully raised Tier 2 debt on
Wednesday, Bankinter is the first second tier lender to try to
sell AT1 after the market closed to all issuers, even the
well-known banks.
Bankinter is taking advantage of a surge in appetite for
risky bank debt after a torrid first quarter. Banco de Sabadell
is also in the market on Thursday with a 10-year Tier 2 euro
deal, which is being marketed at 5.5% to 5.75%.
The AT1 trade will help bolster the bank's capital buffers
after announcing last September that it would acquire Barclays'
Portuguese business.
The Spanish lender met investors on a roadshow on Wednesday.
The acquisition of the Barclays business will consume 320m
in capital, of which 120m will be financed with negative
goodwill and the remaining 200m via a bond issue, a spokesman
for the bank said.
Leads set initial talk for the 200m no-grow perpetual
non-call five-year at 9% yield area. The expected rating is Ba3
by Moody's.
Bankinter mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan
and its own syndicate for the trade.
The bonds can be converted into equity if Bankinter's CET1
ratio falls below 5.125%.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)