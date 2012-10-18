MADRID Oct 18 Spanish mid-sized bank Bankinter posted on Thursday a 9 month net profit of 72.3 million euros ($95 million), down 51 percent on the year-ago period, slightly below analysts' expectations, due to writedowns mostly taken in the first half on bad property investments.

The bank, which passed an independent stress test on Spain's banks in September, said net interest income was 514 million euros, up 31 percent on the year ago period. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)