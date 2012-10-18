MADRID Oct 18 Spanish mid-sized lender Bankinter has no current plans to invest in the country's new bad bank to house toxic property assets, its chief executive said on Thursday, after reiterating a full-year net profit target.

Bankinter is targeting net profit of 130 million euros ($171 million) in 2012 after posting a 51 percent decline in nine-month profit to 72.3 million euros on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Tomas Cobos; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)