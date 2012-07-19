MADRID, July 19 Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday it had written down 275.2 million euros ($337.52 million) against deteriorating real estate assets as it reported first half net profit down over 77 percent on the year-ago figure.

The bank, one of Spain's medium-sized lenders with assets of 60 billion euros, reported a net profit of 22.6 million euros for the first six months, well below the 51.3 million euros forecast by analysts.

Bankinter had already absorbed a hit of close to 139 million euros from provisions against possible property losses in the first quarter, and, like Spanish peers, has since had to comply with greater government demands for writedowns.

The bank said on Wednesday it would issue shares worth 8 percent of its capital to compensate investors holding preferential shares, a product that will likely be subject to losses for lenders taking European aid and which has been caught up in a mis-selling scandal in Spain. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)