MADRID Oct 22 Spanish lender Bankinter said on Thursday its net profit rose 31 percent in the nine months to September from a year earlier, helped by a rise in lending revenue in the period even as margins came under pressure.

The bank, Spain's seventh biggest by market value, said profit was 299.5 million euros ($339 million) in the period, in line with forecasts. On a quarterly basis, net profit came in at 102 million euros for July-September, up 30 percent on a year ago but slightly below expectations of 102 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Bankinter's net interest income, or earnings on loans minus funding costs, also rose from a year ago in the third quarter, but was down about 2 percent from the second quarter of this year.

Other Spanish banks are likely to report similar trends as low interest rates and increasing competition to lend eats into margins. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)