MADRID Oct 22 Spanish lender Bankinter
said on Thursday its net profit rose 31 percent in the nine
months to September from a year earlier, helped by a rise in
lending revenue in the period even as margins came under
pressure.
The bank, Spain's seventh biggest by market value, said
profit was 299.5 million euros ($339 million) in the period, in
line with forecasts. On a quarterly basis, net profit came in at
102 million euros for July-September, up 30 percent on a year
ago but slightly below expectations of 102 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
Bankinter's net interest income, or earnings on loans minus
funding costs, also rose from a year ago in the third quarter,
but was down about 2 percent from the second quarter of this
year.
Other Spanish banks are likely to report similar trends as
low interest rates and increasing competition to lend eats into
margins. ($1 = 0.8825 euros)
