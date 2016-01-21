MADRID Jan 21 Mid-sized Spanish lender
Bankinter on Thursday posted a 36 percent jump in net
profit for 2015 to 376 million euros ($410 million), above
forecasts and helped by rising income from lending.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected it to post an annual
profit of 371 million euros and had forecast a fourth quarter
profit of 70.8 million euros. That came in at 76.4 million
euros, Bankinter said.
The bank reported a 15 percent rise for the whole year in
net interest income, a measure of a measure of earnings on loans
minus deposit costs, also slightly more than expected. Like
peers, Bankinter's loan margins have been squeezed by low
interest rates in the euro zone.
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
