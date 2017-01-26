BRIEF-Shimao Property Holdings says unit and Shimao International Holdings enter equity transfer agreement
* Says unit to buy entire issued share capital of Perfect Run Group Ltd for rmb138.7 million
MADRID Jan 26 Spain's Bankinter on Thursday posted a 30 percent rise in full-year 2016 net profit from a year earlier due to its strong private banking and insurance businesses, and the integration of Barclays' Portuguese retail unit.
Net profit for 2016 was 490 million euros ($526.26 million), beating the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 456 million euros.
In 2016, net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, increased 12.6 percent to 979 million euros, above analysts' forecasts of 949 million euros.
($1 = 0.9311 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick)
* HJÄLPMEDELSCENTRALEN MEDELPUNKTEN HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018