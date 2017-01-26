MADRID Jan 26 Spain's Bankinter on Thursday posted a 30 percent rise in full-year 2016 net profit from a year earlier due to its strong private banking and insurance businesses, and the integration of Barclays' Portuguese retail unit.

Net profit for 2016 was 490 million euros ($526.26 million), beating the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 456 million euros.

In 2016, net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, increased 12.6 percent to 979 million euros, above analysts' forecasts of 949 million euros.

($1 = 0.9311 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick)