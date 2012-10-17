* Bankinter to report Q3 earnings on Thursday

* Government-enforced writedowns to hurt banks' profits

* Property clean-up well underway ahead of EU bailout

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 18 Mid-sized lender Bankinter will be the first Spanish bank to report third-quarter earnings on Thursday, as the sector continues to absorb the impact of a government-forced clean-up of toxic real estate assets.

The sector is gearing up for the first funds from a 100 billion euro ($130 billion) European credit line, agreed in June to prop up banks suffering the aftermath of a property crash compounded by rising loan defaults in a recession.

Spain has demanded banks set aside 137 billion euros to help cover losses related to 307 billion euros of real estate exposure, including undeveloped land and bad loans to developers.

Although mid-sized lender Bankinter is not fully representative of the sector, as it is less exposed to the property market than others, the bank will report a halving in net profit on Thursday, a Reuters poll forecasts.

Bankinter is among seven banks that passed an independent stress test on the country's banking system in September. The audit, a condition of receiving the European aid, identified a capital shortfall of 59 billion euros in a severe economic downturn.

DIFFERENT TIMETABLES

Analysts believe each bank will have a different approach and timetable to comply with the laws on writing down real estate losses. Banks have until December 2012 to complete the writedowns, or 2013 if they are in the process of a merger.

Bankinter is set to report a 77 million euro net profit for the first nine months, down from 147 million a year ago, a poll of seven analysts showed. The bank carried out all its government-forced write downs in the first half.

Banesto's broker arm expects BBVA, Popular and Bankia to fully comply with provisioning rules in the second half of 2012 while it sees Caixabank and Sabadell making writedowns in 2013.

Several lenders, including Caixabank, Popular and Banesto, have already covered part or all of their provisioning needs by retaining profits in the first half of the year.

Heavyweight Santander has complied with 70 percent of the requirements, while BBVA has covered 40 percent of its needs.

In further steps to mend the sector, euro zone finance ministers will on Thursday and Friday discuss a European plan for a banking union that would pave the way for directly recapitalising failed lenders with European money. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Helen Massy-Beresford)