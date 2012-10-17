* Bankinter to report Q3 earnings on Thursday
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, Oct 18 Mid-sized lender Bankinter
will be the first Spanish bank to report third-quarter
earnings on Thursday, as the sector continues to absorb the
impact of a government-forced clean-up of toxic real estate
assets.
The sector is gearing up for the first funds from a 100
billion euro ($130 billion) European credit line, agreed in June
to prop up banks suffering the aftermath of a property crash
compounded by rising loan defaults in a recession.
Spain has demanded banks set aside 137 billion euros to help
cover losses related to 307 billion euros of real estate
exposure, including undeveloped land and bad loans to
developers.
Although mid-sized lender Bankinter is not fully
representative of the sector, as it is less exposed to the
property market than others, the bank will report a halving in
net profit on Thursday, a Reuters poll forecasts.
Bankinter is among seven banks that passed an independent
stress test on the country's banking system in September. The
audit, a condition of receiving the European aid, identified a
capital shortfall of 59 billion euros in a severe economic
downturn.
DIFFERENT TIMETABLES
Analysts believe each bank will have a different approach
and timetable to comply with the laws on writing down real
estate losses. Banks have until December 2012 to complete the
writedowns, or 2013 if they are in the process of a merger.
Bankinter is set to report a 77 million euro net profit for
the first nine months, down from 147 million a year ago, a poll
of seven analysts showed. The bank carried out all its
government-forced write downs in the first half.
Banesto's broker arm expects BBVA, Popular
and Bankia to fully comply with provisioning
rules in the second half of 2012 while it sees Caixabank
and Sabadell making writedowns in 2013.
Several lenders, including Caixabank, Popular and Banesto,
have already covered part or all of their provisioning needs by
retaining profits in the first half of the year.
Heavyweight Santander has complied with 70 percent
of the requirements, while BBVA has covered 40 percent
of its needs.
In further steps to mend the sector, euro zone finance
ministers will on Thursday and Friday discuss a European plan
for a banking union that would pave the way for directly
recapitalising failed lenders with European money.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Helen
Massy-Beresford)