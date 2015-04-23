MADRID, April 23 Spanish lender Bankinter on Thursday said its net profit had jumped 45 percent to 87 million euros ($93 million) in the first three months of the year as credit rose amid an accelerating economic recovery in Spain.

The bank said net interest income, a measure of earnings from loans minus deposit costs, increased 25 percent to 212 million euros, slightly above forecasts, while its return on equity ratio (ROE), which measures profitability, reached 10.28 percent at end-March, up from December. ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)