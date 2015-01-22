(Adds detail, background)
MADRID Jan 22 Mid-sized lender Bankinter
posted a 45 percent increase in net profit in 2014,
reaching its highest level in seven years, as bad loans at
Spanish banks stabilise and profits recover against an improving
economic backdrop.
Spain's seventh-biggest bank by market value reported annual
net profit of 276 million euros ($320 million), missing analyst
expectations. Net interest income rose 19 percent to 755 million
euros, topping forecasts, as funding costs fell.
Spain's economy emerged from recession in 2013 and is now
posting one of the strongest rates of growth in the euro zone.
The recovery, coupled with falling unemployment, has boosted the
confidence of households and companies.
However, growth in loans has been slow for many Spanish
banks after a property market crash that gutted earnings in
recent years, and profit improvements have largely relied on
falling provisions against soured real estate debts.
Bankinter said capture of new clients, a key metric for
Spanish lenders after years of pain writing down bad loans, had
risen 24 percent from the previous year. The lender said it had
awarded three times as many mortgages in 2014 than in 2013.
The bank's lending to businesses grew 6.7 percent
year-on-year, an encouraging sign for rivals which have also
been trying to ramp up credit, especially to companies, as
margins on loans are higher in that sector than on mortgages.
Bankinter trades at a premium to local peers and the sector
because of the high quality of its loans, its bias towards
affluent clients and steady cash-flow from its insurance
business, according to broker BPI.
Bad loans as a percentage of total loans dropped to 4.72
percent at end-December at Bankinter -- one of the least exposed
to the property sector -- compared with 4.98 percent one year
ago.
Mid-sized peers Sabadell and Banco Popular
are due to report earnings next week, alongside the
country's third-biggest lender Caixabank.
The bank posted a "fully-loaded" Basel III core capital
ratio of 11.5 percent, a measure of solvency. Bankinter emerged
from October's Europe-wide stress tests as one of the most
solvent banks in Spain.
