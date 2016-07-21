(Adds details)
July 21 Spain's Bankinter :
* Says first half net profit was 286 million euros ($315
million), up 45 percent year-on-year after the consolidation of
Barclays' retail business in Portugal and compared to a Reuters
forecast of 309 million euros
* Says second quarter profit was 181 million euros below a
Reuters forecast of 205 million euros after being hit by a
payment to the European single resolution fund.
* Says first half net interest income was 464 million euros,
above a Reuters forecast of 450 million euros
* Says second-quarter net interest income was 244 million
euros, above a Reuters forecast of 230 million euros
* Says Basel III fully-loaded core capital ratio was 11.4
percent at end-June versus 11.6 percent end-March
* Says adjusted return-on-equity (ROE) profitability ratio,
without taking into account the integration of Barclays' in
Portugal, was 10.5 percent at end-June versus 10.7 percent at
end-March
* Says ended June with non-perforing loans of 4.25 percent
versus 3.95 percent in March
($1 = 0.9067 euros)
