Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
MADRID, July 24 Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter on Thursday posted a 31 percent rise in first half net profit from a year ago, building on a recovery in revenues as the country emerges from recession.
Bankinter, Spain's seventh largest bank by market value, said profit was 134 million euros ($180 million) in the period, beating analyst forecasts of 126 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The bank's bad loans as a percentage of total credit, which had risen slightly quarter on quarter in the first three months of the year, was 4.96 percent at end-June, down from 5.05 percent at the end of March. ($1 = 0.7438 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
DUBAI, Jan 24 Ooredoo Oman announced Tuesday its Chief Commercial Officer Ian Dench had been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
* Says to acquire stakes in five firms for a combined 9.1 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) via share issue