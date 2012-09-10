Sept 10 Capital Bank Financial Corp, a bank
holding company started by former Bank of America Corp
executives in the aftermath of the financial crisis, said on
Monday it plans to raise up to $261 million in an initial public
offering.
Capital Bank Financial, formerly known as North American
Financial Holdings, plans to sell 11.4 million shares at a price
between $21 and $23, in a rare financial sector IPO. The
underwriters will have the option to purchase another 1.7
million shares.
Former Bank of America executives Gene Taylor and Chris
Marshall raised $900 million from investors in 2009 to buy
troubled banks.
North American was one of several entities to raise funds
after the financial crisis of 2008, as investors bet they could
buy banks on the cheap, and take them public or sell them later
at a profit.
Before renaming itself, North American bought or invested in
six banks, including Raleigh, North Carolina-based Capital Bank
. As Capital Bank it agreed to buy a seventh, Southern
Community Financial.
Capital Bank Financial is offering 5.68 million shares and
some of its stockholders are also offering the same amount, the
bank said. It has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select
Market under the ticker symbol "CBF."
After its Southern Community Financial acquisition, Capital
Bank Financial will have about $7.7 billion in assets and 165
branches in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina
and Virginia.
Capital Bank Financial' s investors include investment firms
Crestview Partners, Oak Hill Advisors, Franklin Mutual Advisers
and Taconic Capital Advisors.