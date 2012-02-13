KUALA LUMPUR Feb 13 Bank Islam, the
second largest sharia bank in Malaysia, is in early talks to buy
a stake in PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia, Business Times reported
on Monday.
Middle Eastern financial institutions such as Islamic
Development Bank, Boubyan Bank Kuwait and a Saudi
investment holding firm Sedco own 75 percent of Bank Muamalat
and are looking to sell down their holdings, Business Times said
citing a source.
The widely-read newspaper also said the Indonesia's central
bank was keen to see an Islamic bank take up a stake in Bank
Muamalat -- the country's oldest Islamic bank.
Bank Islam is a 51 percent owned unit of Malaysia's Islamic
financial group BIMB Holdings Bhd, which has earlier
said it was not keen on a Bank Islam-Muamalat union.
A Bank Islam offical told Reuters the bank was interested in
expanding into Indonesia but declined say if the intended
acquisition would be Bank Muamalat.
Qatar Islamic Bank pulled out of the bidding race
for a majority stake in Bank Muamalat, banking sources told
Reuters in July last year, leaving Standard Chartered Plc
as the sole remaining bidder.
Shares of BIMB rose 1.38 percent to 2.21 ringgit ($0.73) as
of 0230 GMT.