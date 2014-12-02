Dec 2 Bank Islami Pakistan, the
country's second largest full-fledged Islamic bank, is awaiting
final regulatory approval to issue shares worth 4.3 billion
rupees ($42.3 million), the lender said in a bourse filing.
Karachi-based Bank Islami aims to raise its capital to 10
billion rupees by end of this year to meet central bank
regulatory requirements, while keeping pace with double-digit
growth in its financing book.
As of September, the bank held 102.9 billion rupees in
assets, a 26.6 percent growth from a year earlier, with total
net financing up 31.4 percent during the same period, according
to bank financials.
The bank has the second largest network of Islamic branches
in the country, and plans to open a total of 12 branches this
year, down from the 60 it opened in 2013.
Bank Islami was launched in 2005 and backed by local
investors and Dubai Bank, which is currently listed as its
largest shareholder with a 24.8 percent stake. Dubai Bank was
acquired by Emirates NBD in 2011.
(1 US dollar = 101.7500 Pakistani rupee)
