JAKARTA, June 19 PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa
Timur (Jatim), Indonesia's second biggest provincial lender, is
looking to raise up to 1.9 trillion rupiah ($201.59 million) in
an initial public offering in July after setting a price range
on Tuesday, an underwriter said.
The Surabaya-based lender set a price range for the offering
between 430 rupiah to 670 rupiah per share, said Andi Sidharta,
director at Bahana Securities, adding that it aims to tap local
investors for the IPO.
The bank aims to sell 2.98 billion new shares, equal to 20
percent of its enlarged capital. It has appointed Bahana
Securities and Mandiri Sekuritas as lead underwriters.
Banks in Southeast Asia's biggest economy are still pushing
for higher credit disbursement. There are 1,665 rural banks as
of March 2012 with 54 trillion rupiah ($5.72 billion) in total
assets, according to the central bank's latest data.
($1 = 9,425 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing
by Matthew Bigg)