Jan 20 Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd appointed Serge Ledermann head of asset management for Switzerland, effective March 1.

The bank said Ledermann would also join its executive committee.

Ledermann joins from Retraites Populaires, where he was the deputy chief executive and member of the management committee in charge of investments.

He has more than 30 years of experience in asset management, Bank J. Safra Sarasin said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)