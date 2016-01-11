Jan 11 Bank Julius Baer appointed Torsten Linke
to head its private banking business in South East Asia, taking
over from David Lim, who will become vice chairman of operations
in the region.
Linke has 30 years of experience in the industry and joins
Julius Baer from Credit Suisse, where he was market
leader for Indonesia.
His appointment is effective immediately and, subject to
regulatory approval, Linke will also become branch manager
Singapore.
Linke will be responsible for the bank's operations in
Singapore and expanding its client base in South East Asia.
Lim, who previously held both positions, will focus on
deepening and broadening the bank's client relationships.
