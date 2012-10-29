JAKARTA Oct 29 Indonesia's biggest lender PT
Bank Mandiri said on Monday its third quarter net
profit rose 26 percent from a year ago as loan growth continued
to rise in Southeast Asia's top economy.
The firm's third quarter net profit was 4 trillion rupiah
($416.45 million), compared with 3.17 trillion rupiah in the
same period a year earlier, according to a Reuters calculation
based on the lender's published third quarter and first half
results.
The Q3 result is in line with a forecast of 4.09 trillion
rupiah net profit from three market analysts surveyed by
ThomsonReuters' Starmine.
Analysts forecast Mandiri's full-year 2012 net profit to
rise 15 percent to 14.06 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The state-controlled bank posted nine-month net profit of
11.1 trillion rupiah, compared with 9.2 trillion rupiah in the
same period in 2011.
Fund investors are keen on Indonesian banks as a proxy for
an economy driven by domestic demand.
Shares in Mandiri were steady at 8,200 rupiah ahead of the
results. They gained 21 percent from January to September to
outperform a wider Jakarta index that rose around 11.5
percent in the same period.
($1 = 9,605 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Neil Chatterjee)