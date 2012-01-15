DUBAI Jan 15 Oman's Bank Muscat posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 30.4 million rials ($79 million), a small rise on the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing posted on Sunday.

The net profit was 3.1 percent higher than the 29.5 million rials that the bank posted in the same three months of 2010, according to Reuters calculations, and was just ahead of the average expectations of five analysts, who expected 30.1 million rials.

Impairment for the period stood at 15.3 million rials. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French)