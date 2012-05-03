CHARLOTTE, N.C. May 3 Bank of America Corp
said on Thursday it has selected a team at WPP Plc
as its global advertising agency of record after it put
its account up for review in January amid repeated blows to its
brand.
The second-largest U.S. bank also said Interpublic Group of
Companies' Hill Holliday will assume increased creative
assignments and keep responsibility for marketing for its
Merrill Lynch's wealth management and U.S. Trust units.
Bank of America spends about $2 billion a year on marketing,
according to a source familiar with the situation. It last put
its account up for review in 2006. The following year it debuted
its current "Bank of Opportunity" tagline, which replaced its
"Higher Standards" campaign.
Since that review, Bank of America has added the Merrill
Lynch brokerage force and has become more global. But it has
also seen its brand tarnished by government bailouts, a falling
stock price and an ill-fated attempt to implement a $5 per-month
debit card fee last fall.
Bank of America said Starcom USA, a unit of Publicis Groupe
SA, will continue to serve as its media planner, buyer
and lead digital agency.