NEW YORK Nov 4 Bank of America Corp has
won the dismissal of an unusual lawsuit by shareholders accusing
it of concealing a $10 billion fraud case brought by American
International Group Inc.
In a decision made public on Monday, U.S. District Judge
John Koeltl in Manhattan said the second-largest U.S. bank was
not required to disclose the alleged imminence of the AIG
lawsuit, or the scope of potential losses.
He said this was because the news was not materially
different from previously disclosed information, the bank made
no incomplete or inaccurate statements, and there was no duty to
disclose the information sought.
AIG sued Bank of America on Aug. 8, 2011, alleging
misrepresentations about the quality of more than $28 billion of
mortgage-backed securities it bought from the bank and its
Countrywide and Merrill Lynch units. Bank of America shares fell
20.3 percent on the day that case was filed.