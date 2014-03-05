HONG KONG, March 5 Bank of America has
hired ex-UBS banker Peter Guenthardt as co-head of Asia-Pacific
global capital markets, replacing James Fleming who is moving to
head the bank's UK equity capital markets team, IFR reported on
Wednesday.
Guenthardt was previously managing director and CEO of UBS
Investment Bank in Switzerland and before that headed equity
capital markets for the bank in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. He will work
alongside Jason Cox, the other co-head of global capital
markets.
Fleming, who had been a banker with UBS for nearly 11 years
before joining Bank of America in 2011, will relocate to London
in the summer, IFR said.