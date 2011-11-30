* Source says decision in line with global strategy
* Segment has become focus of local, global banks
* Comes as number of millionaires soar in Brazil
SAO PAULO, Nov 30 Bank of America Merrill Lynch closed its private banking unit in Brazil, a source
with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
The decision "is in line with the bank's global strategy of
exiting those segments that are not highly profitable," said
the source, who declined to be named because the move has not
been publicly announced.
Merrill Lynch, as the securities unit of the
Charlotte-based bank is known, will focus on corporate and
investment banking in Latin America's biggest economy, the
source added.
Private banking has become the focus of local and foreign
players in Brazil's financial markets as the commodity-rich
economy, which has grown at an average rate of 4.5 percent over
the past seven years, adds 19 millionaires a day. The segment
offers services to high-end banking customers such as wealth
management.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is Brazil's 30th largest
asset manager, with about $3 billion in assets under
management, according to Brazil's Investment Banking
Association data.
Merrill's Brazil exit contrasts with moves by rivals to
beef up their presence in the highly-lucrative market.
Swiss money manager Julius Baer bought a 30
percent stake in Brazilian wealth manager GPS for an
undisclosed sum in May, while BTG Pactual, Brazil's
biggest independent securities firm, bought a 15 percent stake
in asset manager Quest Investimentos last week