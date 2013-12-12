BRIEF-Siauliu Bankas: binding offer to buy portfolio of performing mortgage loans
* Offer to acquire portfolio of performing mortgage loans and partially performing mortgage loans issued by credit institution
Dec 12 Bank of America Corp : * SEC says charges Merrill Lynch with misleading investors in cd0s, and that
firm agrees to $131 million settlement * SEC says merrill, now part of Bank of America Corp made faulty
disclosures about collateral used in cdos it structured and marketed to
investors * SEC says merrill also settled charges related to inaccurate books and records * SEC says merrill failed to inform investors that hedge fund firm magnetar
capital had role and exercised significant influence over selection of
collateral for octans i cdo ltd and norma cdo i ltd * SEC says settlement includes $56.3 million fine, $56.3 million disgorgement,
$19.2 million interest; and that merrill does not admit or deny SEC findings
* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 10.60 billion shillings versus 10.17 billion shillings year ago
* Entered into letters of intent to acquire several properties in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: